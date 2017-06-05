California solar company coming to Texas

The California-based solar panel company Sunrun has partnered with Think Energy, a retail electricity arm of the French power company Engie, to offer residential solar panel packages for Texas residents.

Sunrun will offer solar panel systems for lease or purchase for Texas residents; the company will also help arrange a purchase through a loan program. Think Energy will offer credits towards customers’ bills that will pay for the value of every extra kilowatt of energy generated. The price of solar-generated kilowatts hours will be locked in for 20 years, whereas the retail power plan rate will be locked in for five years.

Several solar companies offer rooftop solar systems for Houston residents, including Sunnova and SolarCity. Unlike other states, Texas does not offer incentives for solar power users, but some companies do offer rebates for solar panel purchases and bill credits.

.