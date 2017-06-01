Trump to announce decision on Paris at 2pm

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce this afternoon whether he will keep the United States in the Paris agreement on climate change.

The decision follows months of debate within Trump’s inner circle, as the new president must choose between upholding a campaign promise to repeal the agreement and pressure from all sectors of corporate America, including oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron, to remain in the pact.

The White House said Trump would make his announcement at 3pm eastern time from the Rose Garden.