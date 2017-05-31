Texas will offer rebates for electric cars

Nissan LEAF Electric Car is displayed at the Houston Auto Show on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014. The Nissan LEAF gets the equivalent of about 129 miles per gallon in the city. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle)

The Texas legislature has reinstated rebates for Texans who buy electric vehicles, a provision in the state’s clean air program that was discontinued during the 2015 session.

The Texas Emissions Reduction Program, which promotes clean air, includes a $2,500 rebate for electric-car buyers, according to Environment Texas, an environmental advocacy non-profit. Electric car drivers are also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Texas legislature first passed rebate for electric cars in 2013.

