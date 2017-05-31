Texas will offer rebates for electric cars

The Texas legislature has reinstated rebates for Texans who buy electric vehicles, a provision in the state’s clean air program that was discontinued during the 2015 session.

The Texas Emissions Reduction Program, which promotes clean air, includes a $2,500 rebate for electric-car buyers, according to Environment Texas, an environmental advocacy non-profit. Electric car drivers are also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Texas legislature first passed rebate for electric cars in 2013.