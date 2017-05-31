Occidental Petroleum picks EOG veep as new CFO

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. has plucked its new chief financial officer, Cedric W. Burgher, from competitor EOG Resources. Burgher was senior vice president at EOG, led investor relations and reported directly to the chief executive. He replaces Chris Stavros, who is retiring from Oxy.

“Cedric has tremendous financial leadership experience at some of our industry’s most respected firms and we look forward to his contributions at Occidental,” Vicki Hollub, Oxy’s president and CEO, said in a statement. Hollub called Burgher “uniquely qualified” for the job.

RELATED: Occidental finds strategy for growth: Hold the layoffs

Burgher said he was impressed by Oxy’s strategy to shed poorly performing assets, innovate and spend judiciously.

“Occidental’s future is exceptionally bright,” Burgher said.

Burgher has 30 years of experience in financial and investor functions at several global companies. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor’s from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Dallas.