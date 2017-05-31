EU signs off on Baker Hughes merger with GE Oil & Gas





















































Begin Slideshow 14 Photo: Jon Shapley | Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Image 2 of 14 | 2017 The Woodlands-based Huntsman Corp. and Swiss company Clariant plan to merge in a $14 billion deal. The Woodlands-based Huntsman Corp. and Swiss company Clariant plan to merge in a $14 billion deal. Photo: Pete Churton Image 3 of 14 | 1998 British Petroleum snaps up Amoco for $55 billion. British Petroleum snaps up Amoco for $55 billion. Photo: CHARLES BENNETT / AP Image 4 of 14 | 1999 Two French oil giants, TotalFina and Elf, merge in a deal worth 52.6 billion euros. Two French oil giants, TotalFina and Elf, merge in a deal worth 52.6 billion euros. Photo: ECKEHARD SCHULZ / AP Image 5 of 14 | 1999 Exxon buys Mobil for $82 billion. Exxon buys Mobil for $82 billion. Photo: DOUGLAS HEALEY / AP Image 6 of 14 | 2000 BP Amoco buys Atlantic Richmond, known as ARCO, for $27 billion. BP Amoco buys Atlantic Richmond, known as ARCO, for $27 billion. Photo: John O\'Hara / SF CHRONICLE Image 7 of 14 | 2001 Chevron buys Texaco for $39.5 billion. Chevron buys Texaco for $39.5 billion. Photo: ETHAN MILLER / AP Image 8 of 14 | 2002 Conoco merges with Phillips in an $18 billion union. Conoco merges with Phillips in an $18 billion union. Photo: Craig H. Hartley / Bloomberg News Image 9 of 14 | 2005 ConocoPhillips buys Burlington Resources for $35.6 billion. ConocoPhillips buys Burlington Resources for $35.6 billion. Photo: F. Carter Smith / COURTESY PHOTO Image 10 of 14 | 2007 Norwegian oil companies Statoil and HydroNordisk merge in a $30.5 billion deal. Norwegian oil companies Statoil and HydroNordisk merge in a $30.5 billion deal. Photo: MAJA SUSLIN / AP Image 11 of 14 | 2009 ExxonMobil buys XTO for $24.9 billion. ExxonMobil buys XTO for $24.9 billion. Photo: RON JENKINS / AP Image 12 of 14 | 2009 Canadian companies Suncor and Petro Canada join up in a $17.8 billion deal. Canadian companies Suncor and Petro Canada join up in a $17.8 billion deal. Photo: Ben Nelms / Bloomberg Image 13 of 14 | 2013 Russian oil company Rosneft completed purchase of Moscow-based TNK-BP for $55.4 billion. Russian oil company Rosneft completed purchase of Moscow-based TNK-BP for $55.4 billion. Photo: Mikhail Metzel / Associated Press Image 14 of 14 | 2016 Royal Dutch Shell buys BG for $70.1 billion. Royal Dutch Shell buys BG for $70.1 billion. Photo: Alastair Grant / Associated Press EU signs off on Baker Hughes merger with GE Oil & Gas 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

The European Union’s regulatory body signed off Wednesday on the merger of Houston’s Baker Hughes with General Electric’s oil and gas division.

The European Commission’s consent sets the table for the roughly $32 billion deal to close as soon as early July, pending the deal being cleared by the U.S. Justice Department. Baker Hughes shareholders are slated to approve the deal on June 30.

The combination of Baker Hughes with GE Oil & Gas will result in the world’s second-largest energy services company, called Baker Hughes, a GE company. The deal will leave GE, based in Boston, with 62.5 percent of the combined Baker Hughes.

GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt will serve as chairman of Baker Hughes, with GE Oil & Gas CEO Lorenzo Simonelli as the new Baker Hughes CEO. Current Baker Hughes CEO Martin Craighead will become the vice chairman.

The new Baker Hughes will have a dual headquarters in Houston and London with Simonelli primarily stationed in the United Kingdom.

The GE and Baker Hughes deal was struck months after Halliburton’s planned takeover of Baker Hughes fell apart amidst antitrust concerns from the Justice Department. However, GE and Baker Hughes don’t have nearly as much overlap as Baker Hughes does with its Halliburton rival.