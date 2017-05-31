Big rigs are helping drillers pump more for less

On a drilling rig towering above quiet cattle farms in Southeast Texas, Eric Williams perched inside the cabin of the 16-story machine, twisting a pair of joysticks to guide a gigantic wrench roaring into action, drowning out every sound as it reached for a 1,500-pound pipe emerging from the earth.

Soon, that pipe will feed oil into a second shale boom.

Years ago, a worker doing Williams’ job would have stood outside on the rig floor, working a brake handle and knobs as men, drenched in sweat and syrupy fluid, worked the pipe by hand – a dangerous job. Now he sits behind six computer screens and a complex array of controls, piloting a 10-ton wrench on a so-called super-spec rig, one of a new breed of advanced drilling machines that are bigger and stronger than the ones that sparked the first U.S. shale oil bonanza a few years ago.

