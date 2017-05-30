Gasoline prices fall again in Houston

Houston gasoline prices fell again last week, but by just 1 cent, to $2.17 per gallon on average, according to the website GasBuddy.com. The national average fell a little more than a half-cent over the same week, to $2.36 per gallon.

Houston prices were 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but still more than 10 cents per gallon higher than last summer’s unusual low.

RELATED: Local gasoline prices keep falling, spurring Memorial Day road trips

The national average decreased almost 8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than this day last year.

Memorial Day gasoline prices in 13 states were at their lowest since 2005, a “major feat,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

“This sets up a great summer season to hit the road,” he said.

And with OPEC’s decision last week to hold — but not extend — oil production cuts, gas prices may not rise much any time soon.

RELATED: OPEC’s extended cuts a starting pistol for U.S. shale drillers