U.S. rig count up in 19th straight weekly increase

Drillers dispatched another seven oil and gas rigs to U.S. fields over the past week, Baker Hughes said Friday, marking the rig count’s 19th consecutive weekly increase.

That increase brought the nation’s active rig count up to 908, up from a record low of 404 this time last year. Five of the rigs added this week are drilling for natural gas, while the other two are hunting for oil.

An increase of eight oil rigs in the DJ Basin in Colorado, the Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Permian Basin in West Texas was offset by a reduction of one in the Granite Wash basin that straddles Texas and Oklahoma, and a decline five in other plays Baker Hughes doesn’t specifically track.

