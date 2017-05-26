Kinder Morgan moving forward with Trans Mountain through IPO

Houston’s Kinder Morgan said it plans to start construction in September on its massive Trans Mountain pipeline project in Canada.

The plans though are contingent on Kinder Morgan successfully taking its Canadian public business public next week through an initial public offering to help fund the nearly $5.5 billion pipeline expansion.

The project will funnel Canadian oil sands crude 715 miles from Edmonton, Alberta to Vancouver-area ports in British Columbia. From those ports the oil can be shipped to Asian markets and more that typically pay steeper prices.

Rather than attract joint venture partners, Kinder Morgan chose the more unique approach of taking its Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. subsidiary public on the Toronto Stock Exchange to help fund the project. Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean called it one of the largest IPOs in Canadian history. The IPO will include much of Kinder Morgan’s other Canadian assets.

“Our execution planning is complete, our approvals are in hand, and we are now ready to commence construction activities this fall generating thousands of direct jobs for Canadians, including significant benefits to Indigenous communities in Alberta and British Columbia,” said Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada.

However, the project, which has been pending for nearly four years, is opposed by environmentalists, indigenous tribes and many landowners. The controversy, to some extent, became Canada’s version of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the Trans Mountain project in November. However, the liberal Green Party recently won control in British Columbia, further complicating the project and potentially leading to additional Kinder Morgan concessions.

Kinder Morgen will price its IPO at less than $13 a share, which is less than it had originally hoped. The goal is to raise at least $1.3 billion through the IPO.

Kinder Morgan acknowledged “the political climate was not ideal,” but that it was proceeding now to meet contractual agreements with its customers.

The Trans Mountain expansion would almost triple its existing capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The expansion would lay another pipeline next to the company’s existing one, which began operations in 1953.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.