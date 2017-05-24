Storms delay crude carrier from arrival, first of its kind, in Corpus Christi

This week’s storms have delayed the arrival of the first Very Large Crude Carrier to attempt to dock and load in a Gulf Coast port.

The storms, which battered counties southwest of Houston on Monday and again Tuesday night with torrents of rain and high winds, also slowed the carrier, Anne, as it made its way toward Occidental Petroleum’s dock in Ingleside, near Corpus Christi.

Occidental, based in Houston, is testing the 1,000-foot-long carrier, one of the largest on the seas. The Corpus ship channel is 46 feet deep now, not deep enough to allow the ship to leave fully loaded. Occidental will begin loading it at port, and finish filling the carrier in deeper water. Very Large Crude Carriers can hold more than 2 million barrels of oil.

Patricia Cardenas, a spokeswoman for the Port of Corpus Christi, said she got word late last night that Anne wouldn’t make it by Thursday as expected. She anticipated the ship to creep through the jetty at Port Aransas around 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, and pull into the port at Oxy soon thereafter.