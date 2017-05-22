Average gasoline price in Houston slips again

Average gasoline prices in the Houston area fell 2 cents a gallon over the last week, the website GasBuddy reported.

Prices slipped to an average of $2.17 a gallon on Sunday, down 11 cents from a month ago, but up 15 cents from the same day a year earlier, said GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices and refining activity.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon on gasoline rose 2 cents over the past week. That was down 7 cents from a month ago, but up 7 cents from the 2016.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy suggested that prices will resume their rise in Houston soon.

“Due to a $3 per barrel surge in crude oil prices in the last week, gasoline prices have been moving higher across a good portion of the U.S.,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Optimism surrounding a likely deal to renew OPEC’s production cuts is pushing oil prices higher.”