Phil Asherman steps down as CB&I chief, to be replaced by Patrick Mullen

Philip Asherman, chief executive of energy engineering and construction company CB&I, is retiring July 1, to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Patrick Mullen, the company said on Thursday.

Asherman, 66, led The Woodlands company for 12 years, and is credited with transforming it from a specialty tank subcontractor to a global technology and construction contractor. At its peak, the firm employed more than 50,000 at 85 locations around the world with a backlog of business exceeding $20 billion. It now has about 40,000 employees.

Asherman created a global women’s leadership network, trained and hired more than 6,000 veterans and, in 2015, won the National Safety Council’s Green Cross for Safety award, the first received by an engineering and construction company.

“It has been a great honor to lead CB&I,” Asherman said in a statement.

Mullen, 52, was named chief operating officer of CB&I in 2016 after stints as executive vice president and president of CB&I’s Engineering & Construction operating group, where he was responsible for worldwide engineering and construction. He joined CB&I in 2007 through the company’s purchase of Lummus Global.

Mullen has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University.

Asherman lauded Mullen’s appointment into his position. “I’m confident Pat will bring a fresh perspective on technology and innovation that will drive the company to even greater achievements,” Asherman said.