Vistra Energy buys large West Texas solar farm

Dallas-based Vistra Energy announced Wednesday that it has purchased one of the largest utility-scale solar farms in Texas, known as Upton County Solar 2.

The project, which is expected to start generating energy next summer, will have the capacity to generate 180 megawatts of power, the most of any solar farm in Texas, Vistra said in a news release. Vistra is the parent company of TXU, a retail electric provider, and Luminant, a power company, both Dallas-based.

During peak demand, particularly during the hot summer, the solar farm will be able to power 27,700 average homes. Construction on the project will generate 500 jobs, Vistra said.

Utility-scale solar projects are on the rise in Texas, with several major projects currently being developed and built.

