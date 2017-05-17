Halliburton names new CEO taking over June 1

Energy services giant Halliburton will have a new chief executive on June 1 when President Jeff Miller steps into the CEO role.

Halliburton announced the transition late Wednesday, confirming that longtime CEO Dave Lesar will step away from the day-to-day leadership role, but still serve as the executive chairman of the board through the end of 2018.

Miller was elevated to the president post in mid-2014 after first joining Halliburton 20 years ago. He’s a Dallas native who went to McNeese Sate University in Louisiana on a rodeo scholarship.

