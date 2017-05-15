Gasoline prices dip again

Gasoline prices in Houston keep falling.

Average retail prices dipped another 3 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.18 on Sunday, according to the gasoline consultancy GasBuddy’s daily survey of about 2,500 gas outlets in Houston.

The national average fell half a cent over the same period to $2.33 per gallon.

Houston gas prices are now more than 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago; the national average has dipped more than 8 cents.

RELATED: Gasoline prices fall unexpectedly as demand, crude prices slip

The averages, however, are still much higher than this time last year — more than 19 cents per gallon in Houston and 10 cents nationally — when a surprising crash sent drivers to the road for a summer of road trips.

A year ago, gas prices in Houston stood at $1.98 per gallon. Three years ago, at the height of the shale oil boom, they averaged $3.42 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, however, said prices are beginning to rise around the Great Lakes, and, with oil prices rallying and both gasoline and oil stockpiles declining, gas prices across the country may follow suit.

“The road ahead may be a bit bumpier,” he said.