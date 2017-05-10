Petrobras considers selling Pasadena refinery

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is looking to sell a Texas refinery and African oil fields to help slash the state-controlled producer’s debt.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras has approved changes to the portfolio of assets it plans to sell in the next two years, adding the 100,000-barrel-a-day Pasadena refinery and its stake in a group of African oil fields where it’s a partner with BTG Pactual Group. Petrobras will start releasing specific assets for sale individually on its website after they are approved by management, it said in a statement Wednesday.

Petrobras restructured its divestment plan after Brazil’s audit court last year demanded more transparency in selecting bidders. The company confirmed it’s looking to raise $21 billion by the end of 2018 from asset sales.

Petrobras is unloading assets to slash about $119 billion of debt, the most of any publicly traded oil company, as it strives to rebuild investor confidence after a massive pay-to- play corruption scandal and the lowering of its debt rating to junk in 2015. Success at selling assets in the past two years has help the company reduce its borrowing costs.

The company has already raised $13.6 billion since 2015 by selling oil fields, pipelines and other assets.

Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente plans to put 40 assets on offer that are worth about $42 billion, he said May 1 in an interview. The number of assets on offer should guarantee that the company meets its divestment target, he said.