Utility-scale solar has grown exponentially since 2010

Utility-scale solar power, while still accounting for just a fraction of power in the U.S., has grown exponentially in the past seven years, according to an analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

While the first utility-scale solar farms were installed in the 1980s, more than half of the country’s solar current capacity came online in the past two years.

Utility solar installations rose at an average rate of 72 percent per year between 2010 and 2016, a greater increase than any other power generation source. These utility-scale solar farms — which have a capacity of at least one megawatt — account for two percent of all utility solar capacity in the U.S.

California is the leader for solar energy capacity, followed by North Carolina and Arizona; Texas is seventh.