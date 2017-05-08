Rubicon Oilfield International acquires downhole products supplier

Houston-based Rubicon Oilfield International acquired Choice Completions Systems, LLC, an oilfield equipment supplier, for an undisclosed sum.

Choice, also a Houston-based company, was established in 2016 and provides exploration and production operators with equipment used to prepare a well for production.

Rubicon was established in 2015 and has built a suite of technology used throughout an oil and gas well’s lifecycle through a series of acquisitions such as Tercel Oilfield Products, Top-Co Holdings and Logan International.