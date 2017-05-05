Swift Energy changes name, transfers to NYSE

Swift Energy is taking on a new name as it changes strategy and moves to a more prestigious address in the stock market, the company announced in a news release.

The company took the new name, SilverBow Resources Friday and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbole “SBOW”.

The energy company’s rebranding comes after it turned its focus to the Eagle Ford. It has increased its full-year capital budget to as much as $200 million with hopes of drilling 26 wells, up from 12 under its previous annual plan.