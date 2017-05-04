OTC attendance falls again

A view of the Pemex booth at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
A view of the floor at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
A view of the floor at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Probe Kevin Gillingham talks at his booth in the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Kobelco Compression America Inc., James Simpson poses at his booth at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Reactive Downhole Tools LTD had some of their people dressed in kilts at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Model Irena Shyshkena poses at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Alek Kolin, technical advisor Liebherr USA, Co., demonstrates a virtual reality crane at their Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) booth Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle ) less
Attendees use an interactive screen at the Schlumberger Ltd. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee uses the Interactive Wall at the Schlumberger Ltd. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
Attendees listen to a presentation at the Schlumberger Ltd. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee walks past Schlumberger Ltd. signage during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
Attendees walk on the exhibition floor during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee wears HTC Corp. Vive virtual reality (VR) headset while testing out the DecisionSpace simulation software at the Halliburton Co. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/BloombergGlasses are made by HTC less
An employee demonstrates the remote operations of the AdvantageOne Offshore Cementing System at the Halliburton Co. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee wears HTC Corp. Vive virtual reality (VR) headset while testing out the DecisionSpace simulation software at the Halliburton Co. booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/BloombergGlasses are made by HTC less
An attendee wears a virtual reality (VR) headset while testing mixed reality simulation software at the BP Plc booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee wears a Samsung Electronics Co. Gear virtual reality (VR) headset at the BP Plc booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
An attendee holds a 3-D printed digital rock at the BP Plc booth during the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The OTC gathers energy professionals to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg less
Flour offers a drawing for a drone and Amazon Echo Dot at their booth at the Offshore Technology Conference Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
Stress trucks at the Vericore Portable Power booth at the Offshore Technology Conference Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
The BenTec IR-100, center, at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
A Ruff Equipment RL 327 Linear Motion Shaker with Mud Cleaner at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
Ela[container] offshore accommodations at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
Windlass integral fittings sit on a display table at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
People look at an ASV Unmanned Marine Systems workboat at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
People talk in front of a Dragon Products Portable Compression Trailer at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
A man looks up at a Baker Hughes High-Pressure Surface Debris Filtration Unit at the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Park Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
People look at a Weir SPM QEM 3000 on the Epix Frac Trailer during the Offshore Technology Conference at NRG Center Monday, May 1, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
A floor view of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
Michael McKenney (left) of Billy Pugh Company, shoots fun photos on the floor of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
A show attendee looks at a photo taken of her group by Billy Pugh Company, photographer Michael McKenney on the floor of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle ) less
Alfa Laval Claus Elkjaer (left) talks to John Reck from Parker Drilling about the Unclean Toftejorg tank cleaning solutions at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle ) less
Employees of Wika Instrument are sporting blue Vans and blue jeans on the floor of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
A floor view of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
A view of the Pemex booth at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Houston. ( Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle )
