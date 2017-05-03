Models star at OTC

Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
Marc Rocha paints a model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Marc Rocha paints a model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
Ben Nikkel builds a model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Ben Nikkel builds a model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
Paul Johnson, president of USM Inc., points out features on a model of a ship at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) less
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
Paul Johnson, president of USM Inc., points out features on a model of a ship at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett ... more
Ben Nikkel, left, and Mike Ouellette lift a model onto its pedestal at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) less
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
Ben Nikkel, left, and Mike Ouellette lift a model onto its pedestal at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / ... more
A 3D printer runs at USM Incorporated on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
A 3D printer runs at USM Incorporated on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
John Richard works on a drill bit model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conferencd on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
John Richard works on a drill bit model at USM Incorporated in preparation for the upcoming Offshore Technology Conferencd on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle )
Photo: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle
By Lydia DePillis
There’s no kit manual for making an eight-foot long scale model of an oil tanker. Exploration companies don’t send instructions for how to re-create their ever-more-sophisticated inventions in miniature. That’s up to John Richard.
With dexterity that belies his thick, large muscular hands, Richard constructs a wire circuit that will illuminate tiny LED lights on a diorama of an offshore rig. It’s a mix of art and engineering, and Richard is surrounded by the tools of both: Paint sprayers and power tools, 3D printers and laser cutters, and a room full of people working on computer models.
“It’s a good feeling to know that you can reproduce anything,” said Richard.
Every year, the stars of the show at the mammoth Offshore Technology Conference are the models: Intricate reproductions of ships, plants, rigs, compressors, engines and drill bits, all nested in dazzling displays, vying for the attention of passerby.
Dozens of those models are painstakingly constructed in a featureless warehouse off I-45 in Houston, by artisans like Richard, who over 30 years in the business, has learned the process from start to finish.