Colorado investigators link fatal home explosion to Anadarko well

Colorado investigators have linked a fatal home explosion last month to a faulty gas line connected to an old well owned by Anadarko Petroleum.

The Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District said Tuesday it traced the explosion that killed two men and injured a woman to a natural gas leak from a “cut, abandoned gas flow line” into the house through a French drain and sump pit.

The gas line, officials said, had been abandoned but not disconnected from the wellhead and capped. It stopped leaking gas from the well after Anadarko shut in the well last month. The Woodlands-based company said it has shut in 3,000 wells in the region.

The destroyed Firestone, Colorado home was built some 200 feet away from the well. It had been drilled by another company more than two decades ago.

On Tuesday, Anadarko said it would continue working on the matter with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

The company “will continue to cooperate fully with all ongoing investigations to ensure we fully understand the basis for the fire district’s conclusion and that no stone is left unturned prior to any final determinations,” Anadarko CEO Al Walker said in a written statement.

