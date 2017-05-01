Gulf Publishing acquires three energy trade journals

Gulf Publishing Co. said Monday that it acquired Oildom Publishing Co. of Texas, a deal that will add three energy industry trade journals to Gulf’s portfolio.

Through the acquisition, Houston-based Gulf Publishing added “Pipeline & Gas Journal” “Pipeline News” and “Underground Construction” to its list of publications. The additions are expected to enhance Gulf Publishing’s presence in the midstream and utility sectors.

Gulf Publishing will continue to produce three energy magazines including “World Oil,” “Hydrocarbon Processing” and “Gas Processing.” It also publishes an oil and gas journal, Petroleum Economis” which it acquired through a management buyout last year from its London-based parent company.