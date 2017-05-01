Aberdeen Drilling Consultants opens office in Houston

Scotland-based Aberdeen Drilling Consultants, a specialist rig inspection company, has opened an office in Houston.

“The new office will allow the company to increase our presence in the Rig Inspection field throughout the U.S. and in particular the Gulf of Mexico, enabling us to rapidly respond to, and effectively service our clients in the Americas,” Austin Hay, president of ADC Americas, said in a news release.

ADC’s Rig Intake and Reactivation Services allow for dormant rigs to be reactivated.

“ADC’s highly trained engineers, experience and skills in rig reactivation provides assurance to our clients that their assets can be brought back into use efficiently and securely when required,” Hays said.

Aberdeen Drilling Consultants is an independent family-owned business with more than 30 years of experience in integrated rig inspection across four specialist inspection divisions. The company employs more than 60 people worldwide.