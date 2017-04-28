Weatherford employee sent to prison over stolen checks

A former employee of Weatherford was ordered to prison for 20 months after siphoning off nearly $485,000 and depositing the funds into his own accounts.

Kiran Andhavarapu, 45, pleaded guilty in February to one count of bank fraud, according to his plea agreement. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison.

Andhavarapu worked in the finance department of EProduction Solutions, a subsidiary of Weatherford, and had access to checks sent by vendors. Andhavarapu opened two bank accounts in his name and deposited 36 checks made out to EProduction Solutions between February 2014 and November 2015, according to the plea agreement. Weatherford discovered the missing checks in December 2015 and confronted Andhavarapu who repaid the entire amount.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal prison.

“Judge Ellison was extremely fair in his sentencing and took into account my client’s history and balanced it with a sense of fairness and justice,” said Houston criminal defense lawyer Gene Tausk who represents Andhavarapu. One of the factors was Andhavarapu’s military record, serving 11 years in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Guatemala and South Korea.