Six energy partners at Baker Botts leave to join Gibson Dunn

Six energy partners from Baker Botts have left the Houston-based law firm to join Gibson Dunn, one of the latest out-of-state law firms to open an office in Houston.

All six, who became partners at Gibson Dunn, represent energy clients in mergers and acquisitions, international and domestic oil and gas ventures and energy infrastructure projects. The new partners include Gerry Spedale, Hillary Holmes, Tull Florey, Shalla Prichard, James Chenoweth and Doug Rayburn.

Gibson Dunn, a 1,300-lawyer firm that started in Los Angeles, opened its Houston office in February to expand its energy practice.

It is one of many out-of-state and out-of-country firms that have set their sights on Houston to capitalize on the legal needs of the energy business, including energy-related capital markets, energy tax law and asset acquisitions and divestitures. The firms, including Gibson Dunn, are hiring partners away from their competitors to staff their offices, and hopefully attracting their well-paying clients too.