Houston CEO to lead global integration of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler

Houston executive Michele McNichol is taking over the global integration for the merger of two United Kingdom-based energy engineering giants.

The Wood Group is planning to buy financially struggling Amec Foster Wheeler, both of which have sizable Houston presences in the Energy Corridor, for $2.7 billion. Amec and Foster Wheeler previously merged less than three years ago.

McNichol, CEO of Wood Group’s asset life cycle solutions business in the Western Hemisphere, is the highest-ranking Wood Group executive in Houston. Wood Group on Thursday named her the executive president over the global integration, although she will remain in Houston.

The Wood Group named Andrew Stewart as her successor. Stewart previously was Wood Group’s president of the construction, maintenance and operations business in Houston.

McNichol previously was CEO of Houston-based Wood Group Mustang. But Wood Group reorganized last year into divisions and did away with its brand names like “Mustang.”

“Although the potential acquisition still requires regulatory and shareholder approval, there is already much work to be done in relation to integration planning,” said Wood Group CEO Robin Watson in the announcement.

“Michele’s insightful leadership and knowledge of the business will be key to a successful integration post-completion and to the future success of Wood Group,” Watson added.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of the year.