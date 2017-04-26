Anadarko cooperating with investigation into fatal Colorado home blast

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is cooperating with an investigation of a fatal house explosion in Colorado that killed two men and injured a woman last week near one of the company’s 24-year-old wells.

State agencies and fire officials haven’t determined the cause of the blast. Anadarko’s well, drilled in 1993 by another company, is about 200 feet from the Firestone, Colorado home, the company said Wednesday.

As a precautionary measure, Anadarko has shut in all of the vertical wells it operates in northeast Colorado. Over the next two to four weeks, the Woodlands-based company plans to inspect the wells, especially those near residential and commercial real estate, and test its equipment, including underground lines that run near the wellheads.

Collectively, those wells produced about 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

“Colorado residents must feel safe in their own homes,” said Brad Holley, an Anadarko executive, in a statement. “We are committed to understanding all that we can about this tragedy as we work with each investigating agency until causes can be determined.”