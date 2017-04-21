US rig count climbs by 10 in 14th weekly rise

Helmerich & Payne motor man Michael Palmer, left, and floor hand Travis Palmer, right, move equipment as a section of pipe is drilled into the ground for oil and gas extraction on a Diamondback Energy lease Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 outside of Midland. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle )

The number of rigs drilling across the nation jumped by 10 this week, an even 5-5 split between oil and gas rigs, Baker Hughes said Friday

For 14 straight weeks, the U.S. rig count has climbed higher as oil prices have mostly held sturdy around $50 a barrel in recent months. The nation’s rig fleet climbed to 857, up from a multi-decade low of 404 in May.

This week, Texas drillers added six land rigs; Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Wyoming, added one rig each, while one went idle in Oklahoma.

The Permian Basin in West Texas added one oil rig this week, bringing the count there up to 340. In South Texas, drillers sent three more oil rigs to the Eagle Ford Shale, increasing the fleet to 71.

