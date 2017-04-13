Conoco to sell San Juan Basin stake for $3 billion

Photo: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images for The New York Ti
Charif Souki
Former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $1
Bonus $0
Stock awards $53,819,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $54,041,015
Anthony G. Petrello
Chairman of the Board, President and CEO
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Base Salary $1,580,077
Bonus $6,125,000
Stock awards $16,863,656
Stock options $0
Total compensation $27,663,602
Bob V. Patel
Chief Executive Officer
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Base Salary $1,218,151
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,356,319
Stock options $6,518,771
Total compensation $24,473,813
Greg C. Garland
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Phillips 66
Base Salary $1,549,164
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,290,120
Stock options $2,763,828
Total compensation $22,931,139
R. M Lance
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ConocoPhillips
Base Salary $1,700,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,630,693
Stock options $5,790,780
Total compensation $21,339,719
Meg A. Gentle
Executive Vice President - Marketing
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $630,000
Bonus $486,720
Stock awards $16,000,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $18,626,475
Paal Kibsgaard
Chairman, President and CEO
Schlumberger
Base Salary $1,925,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,022,706
Stock options $5,995,640
Total compensation $18,274,802
R. A. Walker
Chairman, President and CEO
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Base Salary $1,350,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,321,429
Stock options $2,794,960
Total compensation $17,084,382
David J. Lesar
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Halliburton Company
Base Salary $1,660,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $3,867,735
Stock options $2,103,341
Total compensation $15,871,329
John J. Christmann
President and CEO
Apache Corp.
Base Salary $1,081,551
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,059,310
Stock options $0
Total compensation $15,139,831
R. Keith Teague
Executive Vice President - Asset Group
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $13,570,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $14,593,163
Michael J. Wortley
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary
$565,385
Bonus
$436,800
Stock awards
$13,186,000
Stock options
$0
Total compensation
$14,204,463
less
Martin S. Craighead
Chief Executive Officer
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Base Salary $1,250,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $9,569,978
Stock options $0
Total compensation $13,531,735
Joshua Comstock
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
C&J Energy Services, Ltd.
Base Salary
$969,946
Bonus
$3,300,000
Stock awards
$9,089,996
Stock options
$0
Total compensation
$13,520,189
less
Greg W. Rayford
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $11,260,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $12,283,163
Robert Flexon
President & Chief Executive Officer
Dynegy Inc.
Base Salary $1,080,769
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,716,574
Stock options $1,172,504
Total compensation $12,057,035
David P. Steiner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Waste Management, Inc.
Base Salary $1,275,891
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,760,136
Stock options $1,307,441
Total compensation $11,573,375
Peter R. Huntsman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Huntsman Corporation
Base Salary $1,675,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,669,981
Stock options $2,430,000
Total compensation $11,513,023
Lee M. Tillman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Marathon Oil Corporation
Base Salary $1,050,000
Bonus $500,000
Stock awards $6,299,598
Stock options $1,755,082
Total compensation $11,276,841
Gregory L. Ebel
President and Chief Executive Officer
Spectra Energy Corp.
Base Salary $1,133,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,664,813
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,342,660
Thomas L. Ryan
Chairman of the Board
Service Corporation International
Base Salary $1,241,154
Bonus $0
Stock awards $1,674,400
Stock options $1,600,055
Total compensation $10,281,002
Robert L. Moody, Sr.
Chairman Emeritus
American National Insurance Co.
Base Salary $839,423
Bonus $172
Stock awards $1,539,977
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,215,463
W. Benjamin Moreland
President and Chief Executive Officer
Crown Castle International Corp.
Base Salary $978,141
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,927,030
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,981,324
Thomas L. Carter, Jr.
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
Base Salary $669,500
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,398,966
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,735,161
