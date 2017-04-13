Conoco to sell San Juan Basin stake for $3 billion

Posted by
Date:

ConocoPhillips plans to sell its stake in the natural gas-rich San Juan Basin to Hilcorp Energy for as much as $3 billion, the company said Thursday.

The Houston oil explorer said its 1.3 million acres stretching from Colorado to New Mexico will fetch $2.7 billion in cash, as well as contingent payments of $7 million per month if natural gas prices stay above a certain level. These payments, which could last for six years after the beginning of 2018, are capped at $300 million.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, comes on the heels of its $13.3 billion agreement to sell off Canadian oil sands assets to Cenovus Energy in late March.

Ryan Lance, chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips Inc., speaks during the 2015 IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2015 (Photographer: F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg)

Related: Conoco to sell Canadian oil sands assets

And like that deal, the San Juan Basin sale is expected to cut the company’s exposure to a resource – U.S. natural gas – that has become far less profitable in recent years. Its assets there produce some 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, but nearly 80 percent of that is natural gas. It collected about $200 million in cash from operations there last year.

ConocoPhillips said it expected to write down the value of the assets in the second quarter, recording an impairment charge. At the end of last year, the assets were worth $5.9 billion.

In a statement, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said the deal would improve the company’s balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.

After the San Juan Basin and Canadian oil sands transactions close, the amount of North American natural gas the company extracts will fall from 20 percent to 10 percent of  its energy production mix, while oil climbs from 35 percent to 45 percent. International gas will move up from 20 percent to 30 percent of its energy mix, while oil sands falls from 15 percent to 5 percent.

Its operating costs are expected to drop from $6 billion to $5.3 billion.

Photo: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images for The New York Ti
Image 1of/25

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 25
Charif Souki
Former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $1
Bonus $0
Stock awards $53,819,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $54,041,015
Charif Souki
Former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $1
Bonus $0
Stock awards $53,819,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $54,041,015
Photo: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images for The New York Ti
Image 2 of 25
Anthony G. Petrello
Chairman of the Board, President and CEO
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Base Salary $1,580,077
Bonus $6,125,000
Stock awards $16,863,656
Stock options $0
Total compensation $27,663,602
Anthony G. Petrello
Chairman of the Board, President and CEO
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Base Salary $1,580,077
Bonus $6,125,000
Stock awards $16,863,656
Stock options $0
Total compensation $27,663,602
Photo: Dave Rossman / Associated Press
Image 3 of 25
Bob V. Patel
Chief Executive Officer
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Base Salary $1,218,151
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,356,319
Stock options $6,518,771
Total compensation $24,473,813
Bob V. Patel
Chief Executive Officer
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Base Salary $1,218,151
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,356,319
Stock options $6,518,771
Total compensation $24,473,813
Photo: James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle
Image 4 of 25
Greg C. Garland
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Phillips 66
Base Salary $1,549,164
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,290,120
Stock options $2,763,828
Total compensation $22,931,139
Greg C. Garland
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Phillips 66
Base Salary $1,549,164
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,290,120
Stock options $2,763,828
Total compensation $22,931,139
Photo: James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle
Image 5 of 25
R. M Lance
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ConocoPhillips
Base Salary $1,700,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,630,693
Stock options $5,790,780
Total compensation $21,339,719
R. M Lance
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ConocoPhillips
Base Salary $1,700,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,630,693
Stock options $5,790,780
Total compensation $21,339,719
Photo: Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle
Image 6 of 25
Meg A. Gentle
Executive Vice President - Marketing
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $630,000
Bonus $486,720
Stock awards $16,000,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $18,626,475
Meg A. Gentle
Executive Vice President - Marketing
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $630,000
Bonus $486,720
Stock awards $16,000,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $18,626,475
Photo: Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle
Image 7 of 25
Paal Kibsgaard
Chairman, President and CEO
Schlumberger
Base Salary $1,925,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,022,706
Stock options $5,995,640
Total compensation $18,274,802
Paal Kibsgaard
Chairman, President and CEO
Schlumberger
Base Salary $1,925,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,022,706
Stock options $5,995,640
Total compensation $18,274,802
Photo: Schlumberger / Schlumberger
Image 8 of 25
R. A. Walker
Chairman, President and CEO
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Base Salary $1,350,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,321,429
Stock options $2,794,960
Total compensation $17,084,382
R. A. Walker
Chairman, President and CEO
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Base Salary $1,350,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,321,429
Stock options $2,794,960
Total compensation $17,084,382
Photo: Dave Rossman
Image 9 of 25
David J. Lesar
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Halliburton Company
Base Salary $1,660,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $3,867,735
Stock options $2,103,341
Total compensation $15,871,329
David J. Lesar
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Halliburton Company
Base Salary $1,660,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $3,867,735
Stock options $2,103,341
Total compensation $15,871,329
Photo: Richard Drew / Associated Press
Image 10 of 25
John J. Christmann
President and CEO
Apache Corp.
Base Salary $1,081,551
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,059,310
Stock options $0
Total compensation $15,139,831
John J. Christmann
President and CEO
Apache Corp.
Base Salary $1,081,551
Bonus $0
Stock awards $12,059,310
Stock options $0
Total compensation $15,139,831
Photo: Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle
Image 11 of 25
R. Keith Teague
Executive Vice President - Asset Group
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $13,570,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $14,593,163
R. Keith Teague
Executive Vice President - Asset Group
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $13,570,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $14,593,163
Photo: J. Patric Schneider / For the Chronicle
Image 12 of 25
Michael J. Wortley
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $13,186,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $14,204,463
less
Michael J. Wortley
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $13,186,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation ... more
Photo: Cheniere Energy
Image 13 of 25
Martin S. Craighead
Chief Executive Officer
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Base Salary $1,250,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $9,569,978
Stock options $0
Total compensation $13,531,735
Martin S. Craighead
Chief Executive Officer
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Base Salary $1,250,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $9,569,978
Stock options $0
Total compensation $13,531,735
Photo: Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle
Image 14 of 25
Joshua Comstock
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
C&J Energy Services, Ltd.
Base Salary $969,946
Bonus $3,300,000
Stock awards $9,089,996
Stock options $0
Total compensation $13,520,189
less
Joshua Comstock
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
C&J Energy Services, Ltd.
Base Salary $969,946
Bonus $3,300,000
Stock awards $9,089,996
Stock options $0
Total compensation ... more
Photo: C&J Energy Services
Image 15 of 25
Greg W. Rayford
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $11,260,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $12,283,163
Greg W. Rayford
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Base Salary $565,385
Bonus $436,800
Stock awards $11,260,000
Stock options $0
Total compensation $12,283,163
Photo: J. Patric Schneider / For the Chronicle
Image 16 of 25
Robert Flexon
President & Chief Executive Officer
Dynegy Inc.
Base Salary $1,080,769
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,716,574
Stock options $1,172,504
Total compensation $12,057,035
Robert Flexon
President & Chief Executive Officer
Dynegy Inc.
Base Salary $1,080,769
Bonus $0
Stock awards $8,716,574
Stock options $1,172,504
Total compensation $12,057,035
Photo: James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle
Image 17 of 25
David P. Steiner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Waste Management, Inc.
Base Salary $1,275,891
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,760,136
Stock options $1,307,441
Total compensation $11,573,375
David P. Steiner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Waste Management, Inc.
Base Salary $1,275,891
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,760,136
Stock options $1,307,441
Total compensation $11,573,375
Photo: DANIEL ACKER / BLOOMBERG NEWS
Image 18 of 25
Peter R. Huntsman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Huntsman Corporation
Base Salary $1,675,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,669,981
Stock options $2,430,000
Total compensation $11,513,023
Peter R. Huntsman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Huntsman Corporation
Base Salary $1,675,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,669,981
Stock options $2,430,000
Total compensation $11,513,023
Photo: Richard Drew / AP
Image 19 of 25
Lee M. Tillman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Marathon Oil Corporation
Base Salary $1,050,000
Bonus $500,000
Stock awards $6,299,598
Stock options $1,755,082
Total compensation $11,276,841
Lee M. Tillman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Marathon Oil Corporation
Base Salary $1,050,000
Bonus $500,000
Stock awards $6,299,598
Stock options $1,755,082
Total compensation $11,276,841
Photo: Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle
Image 20 of 25
Gregory L. Ebel
President and Chief Executive Officer
Spectra Energy Corp.
Base Salary $1,133,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,664,813
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,342,660
Gregory L. Ebel
President and Chief Executive Officer
Spectra Energy Corp.
Base Salary $1,133,000
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,664,813
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,342,660
Photo: Melissa Phillip / Chronicle
Image 21 of 25
Thomas L. Ryan
Chairman of the Board
Service Corporation International
Base Salary $1,241,154
Bonus $0
Stock awards $1,674,400
Stock options $1,600,055
Total compensation $10,281,002
Thomas L. Ryan
Chairman of the Board
Service Corporation International
Base Salary $1,241,154
Bonus $0
Stock awards $1,674,400
Stock options $1,600,055
Total compensation $10,281,002
Photo: Gary Fountain / For the Chronicle
Image 22 of 25
Robert L. Moody, Sr.
Chairman Emeritus
American National Insurance Co.
Base Salary $839,423
Bonus $172
Stock awards $1,539,977
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,215,463
Robert L. Moody, Sr.
Chairman Emeritus
American National Insurance Co.
Base Salary $839,423
Bonus $172
Stock awards $1,539,977
Stock options $0
Total compensation $10,215,463
Photo: American National Insurance Co.
Image 23 of 25
W. Benjamin Moreland
President and Chief Executive Officer
Crown Castle International Corp.
Base Salary $978,141
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,927,030
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,981,324
W. Benjamin Moreland
President and Chief Executive Officer
Crown Castle International Corp.
Base Salary $978,141
Bonus $0
Stock awards $6,927,030
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,981,324
Photo: Crown Castle / Crown Castle
Image 24 of 25
Thomas L. Carter, Jr.
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
Base Salary $669,500
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,398,966
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,735,161
Thomas L. Carter, Jr.
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
Base Salary $669,500
Bonus $0
Stock awards $5,398,966
Stock options $0
Total compensation $9,735,161
Photo: Courtesy
Image 25 of 25

Take a look at the highest paid executives in Houston in the gallery above. 

SHOW MORE