Crude price climbs to four-week high

Crude climbed to a four-week high on forecasts that U.S. inventories have dropped from a record and reports of a North Sea oil-field shutdown.

Futures climbed 1.6 percent in New York. U.S. crude supplies probably fell by 150,000 barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts before an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly data Tuesday. The Buzzard oil field shut after an unplanned outage, according to person with knowledge of the matter.

Oil rose 5.5 percent last week, the most since December, after Kuwait and other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries joined with Oman to voice support for an extension of the six-month output cuts that began in January. OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said Sunday that he is “cautiously optimistic that the market is already rebalancing,” even as the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. rose to the highest since September 2015 and Libya was said to restore production.

“There’s an expectation, one that I don’t share, that the EIA and API will report crude draws,” Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. in New York, said by telephone. “Gasoline inventories are supposed to continue to draw.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose 79 cents to $51.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It’s the highest close since March 7. Total volume traded was about 9 percent below the 100-day average.

Buzzard Shutdown

Brent for June settlement rose $1.05, or 2 percent, to $54.17 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It was also the highest close since March 7. The global benchmark crude ended the session at a $2.66 premium to June WTI.

The global benchmark advanced more than WTI following the reports of unplanned shutdown of the Buzzard field. The field operator, Cnooc Ltd.’s Nexen unit, didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

David Pursell, a managing director at investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., sees crude reaching $65 a barrel in the fourth quarter and $75 in 2019. He expects a big drawdown in inventories over the next eight weeks and said stockpiles will revert to normal levels by the end of the third quarter.

“Prices are going to get better, and you can take that to the bank,” Pursell said at Hart Energy’s DUG Permian Basin conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since mid-February, between 10 million and 20 million barrels have left storage in the Caribbean, according to estimates from traders who asked not to be named because their data is proprietary. The decline, hardly noticed by most in the market, reflects the impact of the OPEC-led output cuts.

Crude output by OPEC members fell by 200,000 barrels a day in March, helped by cuts in Nigeria and Libya that aren’t part of a production-curbing accord, a Bloomberg News survey shows. The group pumped 32.095 million barrels a day last month, based on information compiled from analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. Among the 10 members bound by output caps, compliance weakened to 89 percent of pledged reductions from 104 percent.

OPEC will meet May 25 in Vienna to make a decision on whether to extend production cuts.