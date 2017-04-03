Cheniere Energy exports 100th LNG cargo

Cheniere Energy said Monday it exported its 100th cargo of liquefied natural gas, even as the Houston company remains the nation’s sole exporter of LNG.

Cheniere recently completely and began operating a third LNG liquefaction unit at its Sabine Pass terminal near the Texas-Louisiana border. A fourth unit, called an LNG train, is expected to come online this fall.

In February 2016, Cheniere became the first company to ship LNG from the contiguous United States in more than 50 years. Other companies are developing LNG export projects, but they’re yet to come online. In just more than a year, Cheniere has delivered cargoes to 18 countries on five continents.

At the Sabine Pass terminal, a fifth train is expected to be finished in 2019, while the sixth doesn’t yet have a timeline. Each train has the capacity to process 4.5 million metric tons of LNG.

Cheniere also is building a Corpus Christi LNG export terminal that’s expected to start operations in 2019. The first two Corpus trains are about 50 percent complete, while a third is the next project the company expects to announce.

Cheniere officially became profitable for the first time at the end of last year, turning a $110 million net gain in the fourth quarter.