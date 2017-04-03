Baker Botts gives Rice University’s Baker Institute $1 million for annual energy conferences

Baker Botts, the Houston based law firm, gave $1 million to Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy to host an annual energy conference for industry and government leaders.

The conference, which is expected to become a yearly event, will be co-hosted by Baker Botts and the institutes’s Center for Energy Studies. The first conference is expected to take place Sept. 28. Topics will be chosen based on current interests in the energy industry.

Baker Botts’ partnership with the Baker Institute allows the firm to continue giving back to the community while highlighting the firm’s skills and expertise, Andrew M. Baker, managing partner of Baker Botts, said in a written statement.