Rig count up 15; Louisiana, Texas lead

The number of oil and gas rigs in U.S. fields rose for the 11th straight week as oil companies, especially in Texas and Louisiana, continue to drill despite a recent dip in oil prices.

This week’s U.S. count jumped 15, a boom of 420 rigs since its recent low last spring. U.S. oil drillers collectively sent 10 more rigs into the patch this week, the Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday. Gas drillers rose by five.

Texas added seven rigs, mostly in West Texas’s prolific Permian Basin, and Louisiana added six.

The total rig count rose to 824, up from a low of 404 in May, and up 374 year over year.

The number of active oil rigs jumped to 662 this week. Gas rigs rose to 160. The number of offshore rigs is up four, down four year over year.

Outside of Texas and Louisiana, Alaska added three rigs and New Mexico two. Colorado lost two; North Dakota and Utah lost one.

Drilling activity has continued to rise despite a recent dip in oil prices.

U.S. crude has, however, recovered some this week. It settled on Thursday at $50.35, up 84 cents or less than two percent on the day.