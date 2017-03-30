Thunderstorm causes Exxon Mobil emissions release in Baytown

Wednesday’s thunderstorms caused operational issues at Exxon Mobil’s petrochemical and refining complex in Baytown, leading to a controlled release of extra emissions.

The severe weather, which included a tornado warning in Houston, impacted operations and resulted in Exxon Mobil using its safety flare system for the excess pollutants release, spokesman Todd Spitler said. The problems didn’t impact the production of chemicals and fuels though, he said, so Exxon Mobil plans to meet all of its contractual commitments to customers.

No evacuations were required and no one was injured, Spitler said.

Exxon Mobil is currently undergoing a multibillion-dollar expansion at its Baytown complex primarily to substantially increase its production of ethylene, which is the main building block of most plastics. The project has faced construction delays, but is expected to be completed by the end of the year.