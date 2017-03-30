Solar power jobs on the rise in Texas

Solar industry jobs in Texas grew by 34 percent last year, giving the state the third largest number of solar jobs in the nation, according to a study released Wednesday by the Solar Foundation, an industry research group.

Solar jobs include manufacturing and installation of solar panels, sales and distribution and project development. Texas has 9,396 solar jobs, more than double the number of in 2013.

Most of those jobs are focused in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, according to the Solar Foundation. The Houston metro area has the most jobs, 2,330, which includes jobs in Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

California is the top solar employer, with more than 100,000 jobs, followed by Massachusetts, which has more than 14,500, according to data from the Solar Foundation.

“These impressive findings on Texas jobs and economic activity affirm that the solar industry is making an impact, with solar now measuring its contributions in billions of dollars,” said Charlie Hemmeline, executive director of the Texas Solar Power Association, and industry trade group.