World’s largest beer maker commits to renewables

The world’s largest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced on Tuesday that 100 percent of its purchased electricity will come from renewable sources by 2025.

Even as President Donald Trump begins rolling back climate regulations, AB InBev said it will shift 6 terawatt-hours of electricity a year to renewable sources — the equivalent of 400 soccer fields-worth of solar panels.

The transition will help transform the energy industry in countries like Argentina, Brazil, India and South Africa, the company said, and supports efforts to achieve climate targets under the 2015 Paris Climate Conference agreements.

“Climate change has profound implications for our company and for the communities where we live and work,” CEO Carlos Brito said in a statement. “Cutting back on fossil fuels is good for the environment and good for business, and we are committed to helping drive positive change. We have the opportunity to play a leading role in the battle against climate change by purchasing energy in a more sustainable way.”

The environmental activist organization the Sierra Club lauded AB InBev’s announcement, and noted that businesses and cities throughout the U.S. are continuing their transition to renewable energy, despite Trump’s roll-back.

“Whether you’re brewing beer or making cars, embracing clean and renewable energy is the smart thing to do,” said Jodie Van Horn, director of the Sierra Club’s energy campaign. “That’s why Anheuser-Busch InBev joins a growing coalition of nearly 90 companies and 25 U.S. cities that have committed to go all-in on clean, renewable energy.”