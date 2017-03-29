Huntsman reiterates interest in merger options

The Woodlands-based Huntsman Corp. petrochemical company is considering different mergers and acquisitions opportunities, including a so-called merger of equals.

In a previous interview with the Houston Chronicle, CEO Peter Huntsman said he’s looking for such opportunities to help the company expand into more profitable lines of business. He reiterated those thoughts in a Bloomberg interview this week.

“We are probably more open to the idea of a potential merger than we would have been in the past,” Huntsman told the Houston Chronicle. “This company is poised to expand, and I like to think mergers is one of those areas.”

He said several options are on the table. But, first, Huntsman plans to complete the spinoff of its pigments business, to be named Venator Materials Corp., by the end of June.

Huntsman employs about 15,000 people in 30 countries, including more than 1,300 in the Houston area.