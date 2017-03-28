Energy-related earthquakes to be subject of geologists webinar

Another indicator the industry is getting serious about oil-and-gas earthquakes: The American Geosciences Institute has scheduled a free online seminar on the topic for geologists next month.

“The surge in recent years of earthquakes associated with some oil and gas operations, especially the deep underground injection of wastewater, has spurred a range of actions and responses from geoscientists, regulators, and operators,” the institute said in a press release.

Administrators and geologists from Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio, including Michael Young, associate director for environment at the Texas Bureau of Economic Geology, will discuss regulations, government-industry collaborations, public outreach and improved earthquake monitoring networks.

The webinar is at 1 p.m. April 14.

It is sponsored by 10 agencies, including the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Environmental Defense Fund and the U.S. Geological Survey.

For more information: http://bit.ly/induced-eq-webinar.