Trump moves to roll back Obama climate policies

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will begin a sweeping roll back of the Obama administration’s climate policies Tuesday, targeting rules regulating greenhouse gas emissions and policies believed to hinder the domestic energy sector.

Through a series of executive orders and memoranda, Trump will order a review of Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which was expected to shutter a large share of the nation’s coal power plants, as well as rules forcing oil and gas companies to seek out and fix methane leaks at drilling sites, a senior White House official said Monday.

The administration also will also review guidance issued last year by Obama, who instructed federal agencies to consider the impact on climate change when writing policies, as well global warming’s social effects, and its social effects, from economic disruption to higher public health costs.

“This policy is in keeping with President Trump’s desire to make America energy independent,” the White House official said. “The president is not going to pursue climate policy that puts the economy at risk.”

Trump’s actions, for now, will not go so far as to pull the United States from the Paris climate accord, in which close to 200 countries have agreed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. That decision, the official said, “is still under discussion.”

The measures, however, run counter to the overwhelming scientific consensus that the burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal is accelerating climate change with potentially disastrous social, economic and environmental effects as seas rise, violent storms become more frequent and habitats that help support human populations vanish. Many corporations are considering the potential impact of climate change on their business while more investors are asking companies to consider and account for the impact of climate change on future earnings as they plan ahead.

Even some of the world’s biggest oil companies acknowledge that they must adapt to a low-carbon world. At a recent energy conference in Houston, the chief executives of Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and the Norwegian oil company Statoil — all with a significant presence in Houston — agreed that the industry needed to find ways to produce energy with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is an all-out assault on the protections we need to avert climate catastrophe,” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “It’s a senseless betrayal of our national interest.”

The administration’s moves were widely anticipated, but they nonetheless underscore that the fossil fuel industry in Texas and across the United States will enjoy more favorable treatment under the new administration.