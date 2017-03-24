U.S. rig count climbs by 20 in 10th weekly increase

Drillers put 20 oil and gas rigs back into U.S. fields this week, marking the 10th consecutive weekly increase in the nation’s rig count.

The increase brought the U.S. drilling fleet to 809, just about double its level in May, when the count hit an all-time low of 404, according to Baker Hughes.

The oil field services company said Friday oil rigs climbed by 21 to 652, while gas rigs declined by two to 155, and rigs categorized as miscellaneous went from one to two.

Seven of the oil rigs were sent to the Permian Basin in West Texas. Drillers dispatched others to the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Williston Basin in North Dakota and other conventional plays.