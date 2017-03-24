Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline

Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg Image 1 of / 136 Caption Close

Image 1 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, ride horses past the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, ride horses past the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 2 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Native Americans from various tribes work together to erect a large tepee as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Native Americans from various tribes work together to erect a large tepee as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 3 of 136 Tom Genung from Nebraska, and a member of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance sets up camp on the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, April 22, 2014. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/MCT) less Tom Genung from Nebraska, and a member of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance sets up camp on the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, April 22, 2014. ... more Photo: Olivier Douliery / McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 4 of 136 A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, April 22, 2014. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/MCT) less A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the ... more Photo: Olivier Douliery / McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 5 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders hold signs during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders hold signs during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 6 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders hold signs during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders hold signs during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 7 of 136 Amy Ray (left) and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, perform on the National Mall during a protest against the Keystone XL Pipeline by the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. less Amy Ray (left) and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, perform on the National Mall during a protest against the Keystone XL Pipeline by the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, a group of ranchers, farmers and ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 8 of 136 A "Reject and Protect" sign hangs at an encampment set up by the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg less A "Reject and Protect" sign hangs at an encampment set up by the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 9 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, march outside the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, march outside the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 10 of 136 Gianna Strong, 19, of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribe in Morton, Minnesota, pours water into the Reflecting Pool in front of the U.S. Capitol during a traditional water ceremony, as part of a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Gianna Strong less Gianna Strong, 19, of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribe in Morton, Minnesota, pours water into the Reflecting Pool in front of the U.S. Capitol during a traditional water ceremony, as part of a protest against the ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 11 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, march during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. TransCanada Corp. is awaiting a U.S. permit to build the northern leg of Keystone XL, which would supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with crude from Alberta's oil sands. Because it crosses an international boundary, the proposal requires State Department approval. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, march during a protest against the Keystone XL pipeline in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 22, ... more Photo: Pete Marovich / Bloomberg

Image 12 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, are escorted by police as they march down Independence Avenue while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, are escorted by police as they march down Independence ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 13 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: (L-R) Farhad Ebrahimi of Boston, Virgina Leavell of the District of Columbia and David Turnbull of San Francisco scoop horse manure up from the middle of Independence Avenue after members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance rode horseback while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: (L-R) Farhad Ebrahimi of Boston, Virgina Leavell of the District of Columbia and David Turnbull of San Francisco scoop horse manure up from the middle of Independence Avenue after ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 14 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, ride horseback down Independence Avenue as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, ride horseback down Independence Avenue as part of a ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 15 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Casey Camp of the Ponca Nation (L) shakes hands with Piscataway Indian Nation Chief Billy Redwing Tayac during a traditional opening ceremony to begin a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline at the U.S. Capitol Reflecting Pool on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Casey Camp of the Ponca Nation (L) shakes hands with Piscataway Indian Nation Chief Billy Redwing Tayac during a traditional opening ceremony to begin a demonstration against the ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 16 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Native Americans from various tribes work to erect a large tepee as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Native Americans from various tribes work to erect a large tepee as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 17 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, prepare for a horseback ride as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, prepare for a horseback ride as part of a demonstration ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 18 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: (L-R) Samantha Jones (L) of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota and Brandie Molina help raise a large tepee as part of a demonstration against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: (L-R) Samantha Jones (L) of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota and Brandie Molina help raise a large tepee as part of a demonstration ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 19 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Shane Red Hawk of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota, joins other members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance for a horseback ride on Independence Avenue while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Shane Red Hawk of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota, joins other members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance for a horseback ride on ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 20 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, march past the U.S. Captiol while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, march past the U.S. Captiol ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 21 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, march down Independence Avenue while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, march down Independence Avenue ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 22 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Shane Red Hawk (R) of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota, joins other members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance for a horseback ride on Independence Avenue while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Shane Red Hawk (R) of the Sicangu Lakota Band of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota, joins other members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance for a horseback ride on ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 23 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, prepare for a horseback ride to demonstrate against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in front of the U.S. Capitol April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native Americans, farmers and ranchers from across the United States, prepare for a horseback ride to demonstrate against the ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 24 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, erect a large tepee while demonstrating against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline on the National Mall April 22, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its "Reject and Protect" protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance, including Native American tribal leaders and non-native farmers and ranchers from across the United States, erect a large tepee while ... more Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Image 25 of 136 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Bryan Brewer (R), president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of South Dakota walks up to Indian teepees that are on the National Mall as part of a protest against the Keystone pipeline, April 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of its 'Reject and Protect' protest, the Cowboy and Indian Alliance is organizing a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes to show their opposition to the pipeline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) less WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Bryan Brewer (R), president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of South Dakota walks up to Indian teepees that are on the National Mall as part of a protest against the Keystone pipeline, ... more Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Image 26 of 136 Paula-May Belous, left, and her husband Michael Belous, both from Brisbane, Australia, pose in the door of a teepee on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 21, 2014, with the Washington Monument in the background. The Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, will host an encampment on the National Mall for a weeks worth of Reject and Protect actions against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less Paula-May Belous, left, and her husband Michael Belous, both from Brisbane, Australia, pose in the door of a teepee on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 21, 2014, with the Washington Monument in ... more Photo: Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Image 27 of 136 Matt Buban, right, and Ben Thompson, both from from Charles Town, W.Va., with One Heart One Mind, set up teepee poles on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 21, 2014. The Cowboy and Indian Alliance (CIA), a group of ranchers, farmers and indigenous leaders, will host an encampment on the National Mall for a weeks worth of Reject and Protect actions against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less Matt Buban, right, and Ben Thompson, both from from Charles Town, W.Va., with One Heart One Mind, set up teepee poles on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 21, 2014. The Cowboy and Indian Alliance ... more Photo: Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Image 28 of 136 A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, April 22, 2014. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/MCT) less A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the ... more Photo: Olivier Douliery / McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 29 of 136 A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, April 22, 2014. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/MCT) less A coalition of Native American groups and cattle ranchers -- the Cowboy and Indian Alliance -- take a horseback ride around the Mall in Washington, D.C. as a protest of the proposed construction of the ... more Photo: Olivier Douliery / McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 30 of 136 Native Americans, farmers and ranchers hold a ceremony in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as the Cowboy and Indian Alliance protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes against the tar sands oil pipeline from Canada to the US. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images less Native Americans, farmers and ranchers hold a ceremony in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as the Cowboy and Indian Alliance protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject ... more Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images

Image 31 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance hold signs in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as they protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes against the tar sands oil pipeline from Canada to the US. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance hold signs in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as they protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong ... more Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images

Image 32 of 136 Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance march in Washington on April 22, 2014 as they protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes against the tar sands oil pipeline from Canada to the US. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images less Members of the Cowboy and Indian Alliance march in Washington on April 22, 2014 as they protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ... more Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images

Image 33 of 136 TOPSHOTS A Native American tribal leader sits on his horse in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as the Cowboy and Indian Alliance protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of "Reject and Protect," a weeklong series of actions by farmers, ranchers and tribes against the tar sands oil pipeline from Canada to the US. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images less TOPSHOTS A Native American tribal leader sits on his horse in front of the US Capitol in Washington on April 22, 2014 as the Cowboy and Indian Alliance protest the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, part of ... more Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/Getty Images

Image 34 of 136 Demonstrators protest against the Keystone XL pipeline, in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2014. Demonstrators protest against the Keystone XL pipeline, in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2014. Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 35 of 136 A huge crop art image protesting the proposed Keystone XL pipline covers an 80-acre cornfield outside of Neligh, Neb. Farmer Art Tanderup, who owns the land, drove the tractor that carved the image into dirt. It was based on a design created by artists John Quigley and Richard Vollaire. less A huge crop art image protesting the proposed Keystone XL pipline covers an 80-acre cornfield outside of Neligh, Neb. Farmer Art Tanderup, who owns the land, drove the tractor that carved the image into dirt. ... more Photo: Courtesy of Lou Dematteis / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 36 of 136 Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 37 of 136 Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 38 of 136 Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police scuffle with protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, as they block a door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 39 of 136 Protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, wait to be detained for blocking a door to a federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, wait to be detained for blocking a door to a federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 40 of 136 Protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, block the door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, block the door to the federal building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 41 of 136 Police detain a protester demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police detain a protester demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 42 of 136 Police detain a protester demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police detain a protester demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 43 of 136 Police detain protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Police detain protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 44 of 136 A man tries, in blue, to get past protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, in front of the entrance to the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less A man tries, in blue, to get past protesters demonstrating in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, in front of the entrance to the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 45 of 136 Protesters demonstrated in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less Protesters demonstrated in opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Monday, March 10, 2014, outside the Federal Building in Philadelphia. The protestors say the pipeline would contribute to global ... more Photo: Matt Rourke / AP

Image 46 of 136 Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline are arrested outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) less Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline are arrested outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP ... more Photo: Susan Walsh / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 47 of 136 Alex Smiley, from left, and Katy Hellman, who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) less Alex Smiley, from left, and Katy Hellman, who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 48 of 136 People protest against the XL Pipeline outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) People protest against the XL Pipeline outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Photo: Susan Walsh / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 49 of 136 Protestors are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Protestors are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 50 of 136 Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline tied themselves to the fence outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. Many of those protesting were arrested. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) less Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline tied themselves to the fence outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, ... more Photo: Susan Walsh / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 51 of 136 Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline tied themselves to the fence outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. Many of those protesting were arrested. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) less Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline tied themselves to the fence outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, ... more Photo: Susan Walsh / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 52 of 136 Protestors who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) less Protestors who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 53 of 136 Demonstrators who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) less Demonstrators who are strapped to the White House fence in Washington, chant during a protest against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Sunday, March 2, 2014. They were later arrested. (AP Photo/Manuel ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 54 of 136 Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline are arrested outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) less Several hundred students and youth who marched from Georgetown University to the White House to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline are arrested outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 2, 2014. (AP ... more Photo: Susan Walsh / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 55 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 56 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 57 of 136 A sign reading "Stop the Transcanada Pipeline" stands in a field near Bradshaw, Neb. The proposed Keystone XL pipeline will run through this field. In a move that disappointed environmental groups and cheered the oil industry, the Obama administration on Jan. 31, 2014, said it had no major environmental objections to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. less A sign reading "Stop the Transcanada Pipeline" stands in a field near Bradshaw, Neb. The proposed Keystone XL pipeline will run through this field. In a move that disappointed environmental groups and cheered ... more Photo: NH / AP

Image 58 of 136 Crews work on construction of the TransCanada Keystone XL Pipeline near County Road 363 and County Road 357, east of Winona, Texas. In a move that disappointed environmental groups and cheered the oil industry, the Obama administration on Jan. 31, 2014, said it had no major environmental objections to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. less Crews work on construction of the TransCanada Keystone XL Pipeline near County Road 363 and County Road 357, east of Winona, Texas. In a move that disappointed environmental groups and cheered the oil ... more Photo: Sarah A. Miller / AP

Image 59 of 136 Atkinson, Neb., rancher Bruce Boettcher, who opposes the Keystone XL pipeline, kicks up sand on his land, to demonstrate the fragility of the sand hills near the planned route of the pipeline. The long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline cleared a major hurdle Friday, Jan. 31, 2014 as the U.S.State Department raised no major environmental objections to the controversial pipeline from Canada through the heart of the U.S. Republicans and some oil- and gas-producing states cheered, but the report further rankled environmentalists already at odds with President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) less Atkinson, Neb., rancher Bruce Boettcher, who opposes the Keystone XL pipeline, kicks up sand on his land, to demonstrate the fragility of the sand hills near the planned route of the pipeline. The long-delayed ... more Photo: Nati Harnik / AP

Image 60 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 61 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of TransCanada offices in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of TransCanada offices in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 62 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 63 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 64 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 65 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 66 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 67 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 68 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 69 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 70 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 71 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 72 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 73 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 74 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 75 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 76 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 77 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 78 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 79 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 80 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 81 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 82 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada headquarters in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 83 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 84 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 85 of 136 Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Protestors perform civil disobedience by chanting and holding signs while criminally trespassing Sept. 16, 2013 in Houston in front of the TransCanada office in downtown. (Eric Kayne/For the Chronicle) Photo: Eric Kayne / For the Chronicle

Image 86 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. (Zain Shauk/Houston Chronicle) Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. (Zain Shauk/Houston Chronicle) Photo: Zain Shauk / Houston Chronicle

Image 87 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. (Zain Shauk/Houston Chronicle) Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. (Zain Shauk/Houston Chronicle) Photo: Zain Shauk / Houston Chronicle

Image 88 of 136 Police line up near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Milam Street, where protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline were arrested while demonstrating outside of TransCanada offices. Police line up near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Milam Street, where protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline were arrested while demonstrating outside of TransCanada offices. Photo: Dane Schiller / Houston Chronicle

Image 89 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. Protesters against the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate in downtown Houston on Monday, September 16, 2013. Photo: Zain Shauk / Houston Chronicle

Image 91 of 136 About 200 activists stage a sit-in outside the US State Department in opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline in an attempt to maintain pressure on President Obama to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline, August 12, 2013, in Washington, DC. less About 200 activists stage a sit-in outside the US State Department in opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline in an attempt to maintain pressure on President Obama to keep his promise to fight climate change by ... more Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP/Getty Images

Image 92 of 136 About 200 activists march on the US State Department in opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline August 12, 2013, at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. Activists staged a sit-in and a protest at the State Department building Monday,as part of a planned act of civil disobedience that CREDO, Rainforest Action Network and the Other 98% have staged this summer to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline. less About 200 activists march on the US State Department in opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline August 12, 2013, at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. Activists staged a sit-in and a protest at the ... more Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP/Getty Images

Image 93 of 136 An activist holds up a sign during a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and urged "to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline." less An activist holds up a sign during a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO ... more Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 94 of 136 An activist holds a sign as he participates in a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and urged "to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline." less An activist holds a sign as he participates in a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action ... more Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 95 of 136 Activists stage a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and urged "to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline." less Activists stage a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups ... more Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 96 of 136 Activists stage a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and urged "to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline." less Activists stage a sit-in and protest against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the U.S. State Department August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups ... more Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 97 of 136 Activists march to the U.S. State Department to protest against the Keystone XL pipeline August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and urged "to maintain pressure on the president to keep his promise to fight climate change by rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline." less Activists march to the U.S. State Department to protest against the Keystone XL pipeline August 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Activists from the Rainforest Action Network, CREDO and other groups expressed their ... more Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Image 98 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Cat Bell (middle) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Cat Bell (middle) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. Photo: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle

Image 99 of 136 Stephen Malagodi holds a sign expressing his opinion about the proposed Keystone pipeline during a climate change rally on August 9, 2013 in Miami, Florida. The rally featured Bill Richardson, former Governor of New Mexico, and was joined by local elected officials and community advocates to highlight the impacts of extreme weather and climate change in South Florida and call for bold federal action on climate solutions. less Stephen Malagodi holds a sign expressing his opinion about the proposed Keystone pipeline during a climate change rally on August 9, 2013 in Miami, Florida. The rally featured Bill Richardson, former Governor ... more Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Image 100 of 136 Protesters zig zag their way up to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less Protesters zig zag their way up to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 101 of 136 John Hauf of Fairfax, (center) joins hundreds of protesters as they make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less John Hauf of Fairfax, (center) joins hundreds of protesters as they make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 102 of 136 Hundreds of protesters make their way up to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less Hundreds of protesters make their way up to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 103 of 136 HUndreds of protesters make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less HUndreds of protesters make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 104 of 136 Hundreds of protesters make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less Hundreds of protesters make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 105 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Molly Helfend (left) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. less Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Molly Helfend (left) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, ... more Photo: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle

Image 106 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. Photo: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle

Image 107 of 136 Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Laura Waters (middle, left) and Christy Hurlburt (middle, right) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in San Francisco , Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2013. less Protesters against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline including Laura Waters (middle, left) and Christy Hurlburt (middle, right) wait for the arrival of Vice President Joe Biden visiting for a fundraiser in ... more Photo: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle

Image 108 of 136 A protester prepares for a pre-march rally as protesters gathered to make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less A protester prepares for a pre-march rally as protesters gathered to make their way across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 109 of 136 Gail Graham of Stinson Beach joined hundreds of protesters for a pre-march rally as the prepared to cross the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and environmentalists march on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the Keystone XL pipeline. less Gail Graham of Stinson Beach joined hundreds of protesters for a pre-march rally as the prepared to cross the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday June 20, 2013. National Nurses United and ... more Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

Image 110 of 136 A mock oil pipeline is carried during a Keystone XL tar sands oil pipeline demonstration near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. Pipeline opponents say extracting crude from sand emits three times more carbon than conventional oil production, contributing to global warming that Obama pledged to fight. They say their protest in Washington reflects public anger at corporate greed. less A mock oil pipeline is carried during a Keystone XL tar sands oil pipeline demonstration near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. Pipeline opponents say extracting crude from ... more Photo: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg

Image 111 of 136 Scores of Keystone XL Pipeline protesters, led by the Tar Sands Blockade, protested oustide one of TransCanada's Houston offices. Scores of Keystone XL Pipeline protesters, led by the Tar Sands Blockade, protested oustide one of TransCanada's Houston offices. Photo: Cody Duty / Houston Chronicle

Image 112 of 136 Michael Bishop poses Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, with a pair of flags flying in protest of the planned Keystone XL pipeline, near the entrance to his property south of Douglass, Texas, which is directly in the path of the project. less Michael Bishop poses Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, with a pair of flags flying in protest of the planned Keystone XL pipeline, near the entrance to his property south of Douglass, Texas, which is directly in the ... more Photo: Andrew D. Brosig / AP

Image 113 of 136 Eddy Radillo of Yantis, sings and holds a Texas flag and a sign opposing the Transcanada Keystone Pipeline on Feb. 17, 2012 outside of the Lamar County Courthouse in Paris, Texas. Eddy Radillo of Yantis, sings and holds a Texas flag and a sign opposing the Transcanada Keystone Pipeline on Feb. 17, 2012 outside of the Lamar County Courthouse in Paris, Texas. Photo: Sam Craft / AP

Image 114 of 136 A member of the Tar Sands Blockade is arrested after protesting in front of a Houston building, in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., where TransCanada has offices. TransCanada is owner of the Keystone XL pipeline. less A member of the Tar Sands Blockade is arrested after protesting in front of a Houston building, in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., where TransCanada has offices. TransCanada is owner of the Keystone XL ... more Photo: Cody Duty / Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle

Image 115 of 136 A protester identified as Peter Graham displays a banner from the flagpole at the downtown offices of LyondellBasell, opposing a refinery expansion that would process Canadian crude transported in the Keystone XL Pipeline. less A protester identified as Peter Graham displays a banner from the flagpole at the downtown offices of LyondellBasell, opposing a refinery expansion that would process Canadian crude transported in the Keystone ... more Photo: Nick de la Torre / Houston Chronicle

Image 116 of 136 Perry Graham is arrested for trespassing after climbing a flag pole at LyondellBasell tower to protest a pipeline through Tar Springs. Perry Graham is arrested for trespassing after climbing a flag pole at LyondellBasell tower to protest a pipeline through Tar Springs. Photo: Nick de la Torre / Houston Chronicle

Image 117 of 136 Protesters, costumed as a papier-mache dragon, march near Houston's Galleria mall to oppose the Keystone XL Pipeline. Protesters, costumed as a papier-mache dragon, march near Houston's Galleria mall to oppose the Keystone XL Pipeline. Photo: Zain Shauk / Houston Chronicle

Image 118 of 136 Protesters distributed a flier to shoppers and other passers by detailing their arguments against the Keystone XL pipeline. Protesters distributed a flier to shoppers and other passers by detailing their arguments against the Keystone XL pipeline. Photo: Zain Shauk/Houston Chronicle

Image 119 of 136 A member of the Tar Sands Blockade addresses police in front of a Houston building where a TransCanada office is located. A member of the Tar Sands Blockade addresses police in front of a Houston building where a TransCanada office is located. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle

Image 120 of 136 Members of the Tar Sands Blockade are arrested after protesting in front of a building containing an office for TransCanada, owner of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. Members of the Tar Sands Blockade are arrested after protesting in front of a building containing an office for TransCanada, owner of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle

Image 121 of 136 Members of the Tar Sands Blockade protest TransCanada and its controversial Keystone XL Pipeline near one of the company's offices on Post Oak Boulevard near the Galleria mall. Members of the Tar Sands Blockade protest TransCanada and its controversial Keystone XL Pipeline near one of the company's offices on Post Oak Boulevard near the Galleria mall. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle

Image 122 of 136 Police stand in front of an office building in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., whose lobby protesters occupied to oppose the Keystone XL Pipeline. Police stand in front of an office building in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., whose lobby protesters occupied to oppose the Keystone XL Pipeline. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle

Image 123 of 136 Protestors sit in the lobby of a building in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., containing an office for Transcanada, owner of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Protestors sit in the lobby of a building in the 2700 block of Post Oak Blvd., containing an office for Transcanada, owner of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle

Image 124 of 136 Protestors sit in the lobby of a Houston building containing offices for TransCanada, owner of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Protestors sit in the lobby of a Houston building containing offices for TransCanada, owner of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Photo: Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle

Image 125 of 136 Eight people climbed 80 feet into trees in the path of Keystone XL construction, and pledged not to come down until the pipeline is stopped for good. Eight people climbed 80 feet into trees in the path of Keystone XL construction, and pledged not to come down until the pipeline is stopped for good. Photo: Tar Sands Blockade

Image 126 of 136 On Sept. 11, 2011, demonstrators for and against the Keystone XL pipeline gathered near the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., as public hearings took place about the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, which would carry tar sands oil from Canada to Texas through the sandhills of Nebraska. Supporters of the pipeline, which include labor unions and business groups, spoke of jobs and development and energy security. less On Sept. 11, 2011, demonstrators for and against the Keystone XL pipeline gathered near the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., as public hearings took place about the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, which would ... more Photo: Nati Harnik / AP

Image 127 of 136 Demonstrators hold signs next to the Treasury building during a Keystone XL tar sands oil pipeline demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. Pipeline opponents say extracting crude from sand emits three times more carbon than conventional oil production, contributing to global warming that Obama pledged to fight. They say their protest in Washington reflects public anger at corporate greed. less Demonstrators hold signs next to the Treasury building during a Keystone XL tar sands oil pipeline demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. Pipeline opponents say extracting crude from sand ... more Photo: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg

Image 128 of 136 Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, as prominent environmental leaders tied themselves to the White House gate to protest the Keystone XL oil pipeline. less Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, as prominent environmental leaders tied themselves to the White House gate to protest the Keystone XL oil ... more Photo: Ann Heisenfelt / AP

Image 129 of 136 Activists engage in civil disobedience Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at the White House in Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressuring President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline. Activists engage in civil disobedience Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at the White House in Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressuring President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline. Photo: Olivier Douliery / Abaca Press

Image 130 of 136 Activists engage in civil disobedience Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at the White House in Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressuring President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline. Activists engage in civil disobedience Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at the White House in Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressuring President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline. Photo: Olivier Douliery / Abaca Press

Image 131 of 136 Thousands of protestors gather at the National Mall in Washington calling on President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, as well as act to limit carbon pollution from power plants. less Thousands of protestors gather at the National Mall in Washington calling on President Barack Obama to reject the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, as well as act to limit carbon pollution from power ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Image 132 of 136 A demonstrator dressed as an oil-soaked bird in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington D.C. on November 6, 2011. A demonstrator dressed as an oil-soaked bird in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington D.C. on November 6, 2011. Photo: KAREN BLEIER / AFP/Getty Images

Image 133 of 136 Protestors gathered in San Francisco on Wednesday April 3rd, 2013 to voice their opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline during a visit by President Obama. Protestors gathered in San Francisco on Wednesday April 3rd, 2013 to voice their opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline during a visit by President Obama. Photo: Michael Short / San Francisco Chronicle

Image 134 of 136 A protestor briefly climbed a tree as he and others gathered at the intersection of Divisadero and Broadway. Protestors gathered in San Francisco, CA Wednesday April 3rd, 2013 to voice their opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline during a visit by President Obama. less A protestor briefly climbed a tree as he and others gathered at the intersection of Divisadero and Broadway. Protestors gathered in San Francisco, CA Wednesday April 3rd, 2013 to voice their opposition to the ... more Photo: Michael Short / San Francisco Chronicle

Image 135 of 136 Protestors against the Keystone XL pipeline dressed as referees throw red penalty flags during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Barack Obama faces mounting pressure on a decision he put off during his re-election campaign: whether to approve the $7 billion proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. less Protestors against the Keystone XL pipeline dressed as referees throw red penalty flags during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Barack Obama faces mounting pressure on a decision he put off ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP