Halliburton adding 2,000 U.S. jobs to match growing oilfield activity

Halliburton said Friday it’s adding 2,000 U.S. jobs in the first quarter and ramping up activity more than anticipated to try to match the surging oilfield activity, especially in West Texas.

In a rare operations update call, Halliburton Chairman and CEO Dave Lesar said the company is spending more money now to protect market share and ensure stronger profits in the future. The plan to “frontload as much of the costs as we can” will mean weaker profits short term to position Halliburton better going forward.

“We are coming off of a historic trough, so what we have to add back is almost unprecedented,” Lesar said, warning that its first-quarter earnings won’t be as strong as previously projected.

At the end of the year, Halliburton counted 50,000 employees after cutting 35,000 positions over a two-year oil bust. Now, jobs are beginning to come back and idled equipment reactivated. But the profits will follow later, he said.

The total drilling rig count last week rose to 789, up from a low of 404 in May, and up 313 year over year. Because each rig can now drill more wells and each well can produce more oil, Halliburton President Jeff Miller reiterated “900 is the new 2,000” on the oil rig count, comparing today’s surging activity to the high rig counts of 2014 before oil pries plummeted.

Oilfield activity actually is picking up faster than Halliburton anticipated, causing it to lose some market share temporarily and to spend more to maintain as much of that market share as possible, noted Bill Herbert, a senior energy analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co.

The state of Texas approved almost 1,000 oil and gas drilling permits in February, as the industry responds to higher oil prices and slowly moves toward a recovery.

Halliburton is the North American leader in hydraulic fracturing, called fracking, to extract as much oil and gas as possible from shale rocks.

Halliburton also is hurt by supply chain price increases, like the rising cost of sand for fracking, while Halliburton’s own services pricing hasn’t gone up enough to match its growing costs.

Because Halliburton doesn’t have enough sand supplies under contract, Lesar said Halliburton is taking a $50 million financial hit just on inflated sand prices.

Internationally and offshore, the industry continues to struggle and won’t begin to bounce back until late 2017 or beyond, he added.

It also doesn’t help that Halliburton just lost its well-regard chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, to the CEO role at smaller rival Weatherford International.

Halliburton’s financial situation was improving late last year, but it still posted a loss of $149 million in the fourth quarter. That’s a vast improvement though from its overall loss of $5.7 billion.