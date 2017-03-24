Anadarko lays off 60 after sale of Eagle Ford holdings

About 60 employees at Anadarko Petroleum Corp. were laid off Thursday after the company sold its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale, a large oil and natural gas field in South Texas.

The employees primarily supported those assets, said Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen.

Anadarko announced in January that it sold its Eagleford holdings for $2.3 billion to Sanchez Energy Corp. and the Blackstone Group. The sale included 155,000 net acres in Dimmit and Webb counties, an area that generates 45,000 barrels of oil each day and 131 million cubic feet of natural gas each day.

An unspecified number of Anadarko employees went to work for Sanchez. But about 60 employees who supported the project, mostly from Anadarko’s headquarters in The Woodlands, were not retained by Sanchez. The employees worked in a variety of areas including operations and accounting.

The departing employees received severance packages, said Christiansen.