Massachusetts official: Exxon should preserve email accounts

BOSTON — Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is asking Exxon Mobil to preserve all alias email accounts of company executives.

Massachusetts and New York are investigating whether Exxon Mobil misled investors and the public about the risks climate change posed for the oil and gas company.

Monday’s letter comes after it was disclosed former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, the current U.S. Secretary of State, used an alias email account.

Healey’s office said in the letter: “Alias email addresses of Exxon executives and documents associated with them must be preserved.”

Exxon said in a court filing there was nothing wrong with Tillerson having two email accounts.

Tillerson’s alias email account was disclosed by Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. A Schneiderman aide said he’s looking forward to addressing the issue in court.