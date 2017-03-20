Drilling permits show industry moving slowly to recovery

The state of Texas approved nearly 1,000 oil and gas drilling permits in February, as the industry responds to higher oil prices and moves slowly toward a recovery.

The Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s oil and gas regulator, approved 991 permits last month, most of which were for new oil and gas wells. That’s an improvement from last year, when the commission approved only 573 drilling permits in February and the price of oil had tanked to $26 a barrel.

But while the number of new drilling permits issues has risen steadily since last February, the total well completions for the year to date, at 1,213, are down by nearly 50 percent from what they were in 2016, at 2,270, according to data from the Railroad Commission.

More than 430 of the permits issued in February were for oil and gas drilling in the Midland area, the Permian basin. The area also saw the most oil well completions.