Spanish company wins bid to build offshore wind farm near North Carolina

The U.S.-based subsidiary of a Spanish utility company has offered $9 million in a bid to develop an offshore wind farm off the coast of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

The company, Avangrid Renewables, bid for rights to the project during a U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management auction, the culmination of five years of public meetings to gather community input on a potential offshore wind farm.

Now that it has secured rights to the project, Avangrid must find a buyer for its electricity before construction can begin, according to a news release from the American Wind Energy Association, an industry trade group.

The first American offshore wind farm started generating power off the cost of Rhode Island late last year.

 

