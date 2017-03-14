Sunnova partners with bank to fund $200 million worth of residential solar projects

Sunnova, the Houston-based solar power company, has received $80 million in tax equity funding from a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation. The money will be used to fund more than $200 million worth of residential solar projects, Sunnova announced on Tuesday.

While this is Sunnova’s first use of tax equity funds to build its business, and to date has received $1 billion in funding from other entities, according to the company’s statement.

The company offers plans for homeowners to buy or lease solar panels for their rooftops. But Sunnova does not offer a credit for extra energy generated, unlike other solar companies that will payback residential users for the amount of energy they give to grid, or give them a credit on an energy bill.

The solar industry had a recording-breaking year in 2016, and additions to solar power capacity outpaced additions to any other energy source, according to a 2016 market report by the Solar Energy Industries Association, an industry trade group.