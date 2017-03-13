Noble Energy to lay off 200 following acquisition Clayton Williams

Noble Energy, following its recent purchase of Clayton Williams Energy, is preparing to close a Midland office and lay off almost 200 Clayton Williams employees.

Noble, a Houston oil production company, is closing Clayton Williams’ office at 6 Desta Drive by the end of the year, it said in a notice sent to the state. Layoffs will start in May. Some of the 197, especially field workers, may keep their jobs.

Noble announced in January that it was buying the Midland-based Clayton Williams in a $2.7 billion cash-and-stock deal. It was the energy industry’s first major corporate acquisition of the year and the most any company had spent to buy into the Permian Basin’s western half, the Delaware, since a flurry of land deals began there last year.

Noble’s purchase adds about 71,000 acres to the company’s portfolio, more than doubling its acreage in the Delaware.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.