U.S. oil and gas rig count climbs by 12

Drillers sent another 12 rigs this week back into oil and gas fields across the nation, Baker Hughes said Friday.

The number of active oil-drilling rigs climbed by eight, up to 768, in the eighth consecutive weekly increase. Meanwhile, gas rigs increased by five, up to 151. One rig classified as miscellaneous was removed from the oil field service company’s go-to list of active rigs.

Four of the oil rigs were sent to the DJ and Niobrara basins in Colorado and nearby states.

One went to the Permian Basin in West Texas, another went to the Utica Shale in Ohio, and several more headed for regions Baker Hughes does not track.

The nation’s rig count has climbed from 404 in late May to 768 this week, as oil prices have risen and OPEC’s oil production cut spurred drilling activity in U.S. shale plays.